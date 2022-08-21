Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday following insider buying activity. 25,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 521,412 shares.The stock last traded at $4.60 and had previously closed at $4.51.

Specifically, Director Marc Elia acquired 584,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,163.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,248,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,726,915. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adagio Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adagio Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Adagio Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $457.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adagio Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Adagio Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $890,000. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.