Spire (NYSE:SR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SR opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Spire has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $79.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Spire

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Spire by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Spire by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Spire during the first quarter worth approximately $10,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.