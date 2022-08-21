New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
New Residential Investment Stock Performance
New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. Equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

