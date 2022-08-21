New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. Equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,042,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,961,000 after buying an additional 427,750 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 317,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.6% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 143,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 142,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

