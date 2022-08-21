China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CYD opened at $8.74 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,805,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 264,590 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth $45,000. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

