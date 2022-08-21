Berenberg Bank Reiterates €54.95 Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Berenberg Bank set a €54.95 ($56.07) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 5th. set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.30 ($33.98) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €24.62 ($25.12) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($61.39) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($81.63). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.08.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

