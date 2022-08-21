PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

PACW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PACW opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Monica L. Sparks acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2,123.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 48,658 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.