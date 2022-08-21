Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Fossil Group Stock Performance

Shares of FOSL opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $255.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.57. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,215,837 shares in the company, valued at $22,703,809.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fossil Group

About Fossil Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,776 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,759 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,281 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,191 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,067 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Articles

