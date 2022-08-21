Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Fossil Group Stock Performance
Shares of FOSL opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $255.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.57. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $20.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,215,837 shares in the company, valued at $22,703,809.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Fossil Group
About Fossil Group
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
