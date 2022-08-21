U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GROW stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROW. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

