Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PCYG. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Park City Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Park City Group Stock Performance

PCYG stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $115.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

Park City Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,475,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,099,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,683 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 43.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 46,606 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

