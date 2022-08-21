Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on PCYG. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Park City Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.
Park City Group Stock Performance
PCYG stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $115.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.14.
Park City Group Company Profile
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
