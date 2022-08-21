Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $126.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.12% and a negative net margin of 55.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 367.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 862,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 677,703 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,124,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,482,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 478,973 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 621,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 397,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

