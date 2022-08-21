Reviewing Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lucid Group and Lightning eMotors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $27.11 million 1,033.55 -$2.58 billion -1.45 -11.55 Lightning eMotors $20.99 million 9.91 -$100.77 million ($0.18) -15.28

Lightning eMotors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucid Group. Lightning eMotors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucid Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 2 5 0 2.50 Lightning eMotors 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lucid Group and Lightning eMotors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Lucid Group currently has a consensus price target of 32.83, indicating a potential upside of 96.02%. Lightning eMotors has a consensus price target of $8.13, indicating a potential upside of 195.45%. Given Lightning eMotors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.4% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Lucid Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Lucid Group has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightning eMotors has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group -1,030.53% -34.45% -19.66% Lightning eMotors -11.80% -315.67% -36.28%

Summary

Lucid Group beats Lightning eMotors on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, city buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions for commercial medium duty vans and motorcoach fleets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

