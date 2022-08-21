Reviewing First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) & Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sound Financial Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp $41.20 million 2.53 $9.16 million $2.94 13.73 First Seacoast Bancorp $17.74 million 3.67 $2.62 million $0.25 42.96

Sound Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp. Sound Financial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Seacoast Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp 19.43% 8.38% 0.83% First Seacoast Bancorp 8.39% 2.55% 0.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.6% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans, including fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. It operates eight branch offices, including four branches in Seattle Metropolitan Statistical Area, three branches in Clallam County, and one branch in Jefferson County; and a loan production office in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp engages in the federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding of Federal Savings Bank. The firm offers personal, business, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

