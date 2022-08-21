Critical Analysis: Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) vs. SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust $296.43 million 0.10 -$132.74 million ($25.51) -0.22 SL Green Realty $843.99 million 3.70 $457.06 million $4.52 10.76

This table compares Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and SL Green Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SL Green Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and SL Green Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A SL Green Realty 0 9 3 0 2.25

SL Green Realty has a consensus target price of $60.51, suggesting a potential upside of 24.48%. Given SL Green Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and SL Green Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust -36.28% -567.66% -5.39% SL Green Realty 40.01% 6.35% 2.89%

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. Since 2012, the Company has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 26.3 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 7.2 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.