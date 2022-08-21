Analyzing LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) & iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) and iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares LivePerson and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson -44.25% -84.57% -16.73% iClick Interactive Asia Group -5.25% -4.23% -2.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LivePerson and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson $469.62 million 1.94 -$124.97 million ($3.01) -4.03 iClick Interactive Asia Group $307.70 million 0.19 -$19.57 million ($0.15) -3.87

Institutional and Insider Ownership

iClick Interactive Asia Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LivePerson. LivePerson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iClick Interactive Asia Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

99.0% of LivePerson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of LivePerson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

LivePerson has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iClick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LivePerson and iClick Interactive Asia Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson 1 9 2 0 2.08 iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

LivePerson presently has a consensus target price of $21.36, suggesting a potential upside of 75.98%. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,796.55%. Given iClick Interactive Asia Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iClick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than LivePerson.

Summary

iClick Interactive Asia Group beats LivePerson on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between experts and users seeking information and knowledge through mobile and online messaging. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational interfaces, such as in-app and mobile messaging. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has strategic partnerships with TTEC that focuses on customer experience; and DMI to redefine customer experience with digital engagement, messaging, and artificial intelligence driven automation. LivePerson, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution. The company also provides mobile marketing solutions, which identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, as well as monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels. In addition, it offers enterprise solutions that help clients collate information from various consumer touchpoints and integrate them into a single data management platform to drive sales and marketing decisions. The company sells its solutions by entering into sales contracts with entities or marketing agencies, including marketing campaign contracts. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

