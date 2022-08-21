Reviewing ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) & Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Getinge AB (publ) has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Getinge AB (publ) and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getinge AB (publ) 0 6 1 0 2.14 ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Getinge AB (publ) and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getinge AB (publ) $3.15 billion N/A $346.18 million $1.07 19.01 ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.21 million N/A -$1.38 million ($0.02) -2.55

Getinge AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than ADM Tronics Unlimited. ADM Tronics Unlimited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Getinge AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Getinge AB (publ) and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getinge AB (publ) 9.90% 12.66% 7.23% ADM Tronics Unlimited -43.16% -58.83% -31.18%

Summary

Getinge AB (publ) beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getinge AB (publ)



Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products. The company also provides thoracic catheters, dry seal chest drain, mobile dry seal drain, dry and wet suction water seal chest drain, and chest drain valves; transitional accessories; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; endovascular products; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; inspection and packing products; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; mechanical ventilation products; medical furniture; modular room systems; operating lights and tables; OR integration and management; patient flow management; patient transport; sterile supply management; sterilization; surgical assist systems; surgical perfusion; transport & storage; trays & baskets; and vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions. It offers its products through a network of proprietary sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Getinge AB (publ) was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited



ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Electronics, Chemical, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. It also provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products. In addition, the company offers water-based, adhesive and related topical formulations for use in maxillofacial prosthetic medical applications; and for professional makeup applications primarily for film, TV, and theatrical productions. Further, it provides research, development, regulatory, and engineering services for the design, development, and manufacturing of medical devices, electronics, and other technologies and products, as well as medical electronic therapeutic technology. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

