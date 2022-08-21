Analyzing Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Rating) and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -2.73, meaning that its share price is 373% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. $495.19 million 0.81 $88.97 million $1.66 6.51

Analyst Ratings

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Technologies Group.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Capstone Technologies Group and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 12.93% 90.08% 16.83%

Summary

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. beats Capstone Technologies Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to make investments into early-stage companies. Previously, it was involved in operating K-12 private boarding schools in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. in April 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

(Get Rating)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories. The company sells its products through twelve catalogues. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

