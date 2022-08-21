Analysts Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target at $87.57

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.57.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in JD.com by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 21,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 20,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in JD.com by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 67,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 21,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.95. JD.com has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

