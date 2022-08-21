Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WAB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

WAB stock opened at $93.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average of $90.20. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $100.04.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.99%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after buying an additional 138,551 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at $4,353,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,700,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.