Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives $287.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $253.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.48 and its 200-day moving average is $223.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,831 shares of company stock worth $51,833,556. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.4% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

