Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives $51.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE SU opened at $32.62 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,379,277,000 after acquiring an additional 859,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after acquiring an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,438,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,032 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,090,000 after buying an additional 183,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More

