Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives $51.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.73.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.
Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE SU opened at $32.62 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63.
Suncor Energy Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,379,277,000 after acquiring an additional 859,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after acquiring an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,438,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,032 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,090,000 after buying an additional 183,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Read More
