Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives GBX 604.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 604.67 ($7.31).

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 620 ($7.49) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 487 ($5.88) to GBX 528 ($6.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

LON LRE opened at GBX 490.80 ($5.93) on Thursday. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 667 ($8.06). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 417.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 421.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.75%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

