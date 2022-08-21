TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $4.46 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $44.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.29% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 325 Capital LLC increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,011,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 61,909 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,910,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 83,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 39,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 184,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 53,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

(Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.