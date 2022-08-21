StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACIU. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, June 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune Price Performance

ACIU stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.28 and a current ratio of 13.28. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in AC Immune during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 348,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,451 shares during the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AC Immune

(Get Rating)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.