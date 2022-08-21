Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) PT Lowered to $5.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 157.73% from the stock’s current price.

AVAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $360.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 44.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 43.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 407,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 123,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 151.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 156,776 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

