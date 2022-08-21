MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $290.00 at Atlantic Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.22.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $262.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.52. MarketAxess has a one year low of $249.01 and a one year high of $487.79.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in MarketAxess by 250.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

