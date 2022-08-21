BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) PT Raised to GBX 2,490 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,782.85.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Down 0.7 %

BHP Group stock opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group

About BHP Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102,674 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BHP Group by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,205,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in BHP Group by 1,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.