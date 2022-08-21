BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) PT Raised to GBX 2,490 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
BHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,782.85.
BHP Group Stock Down 0.7 %
BHP Group stock opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.69.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
