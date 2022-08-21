BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) PT Raised to GBX 2,300

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,782.85.

Shares of BHP opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BHP Group by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,701 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,786 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $894,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

