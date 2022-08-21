Comparing FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of FlexShopper shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of FlexShopper shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FlexShopper and California First Leasing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexShopper 11.25% -341.78% 16.09% California First Leasing N/A 13.23% 12.48%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexShopper 0 0 1 0 3.00 California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FlexShopper and California First Leasing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

FlexShopper presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Given FlexShopper’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe FlexShopper is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Risk & Volatility

FlexShopper has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First Leasing has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FlexShopper and California First Leasing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FlexShopper $125.43 million 0.48 $3.27 million $0.42 6.57 California First Leasing $51.10 million N/A $36.23 million N/A N/A

California First Leasing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FlexShopper.

Summary

FlexShopper beats California First Leasing on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc., a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

