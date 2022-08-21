Head-To-Head Contrast: Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) vs. Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) and Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Generation Bio and Ainos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Bio N/A N/A -$119.15 million ($2.37) -2.21 Ainos $600,000.00 37.40 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

Ainos has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Bio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Bio 0 2 3 0 2.60 Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Generation Bio and Ainos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Generation Bio presently has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 269.66%. Given Generation Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Generation Bio is more favorable than Ainos.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Generation Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Ainos shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Generation Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Ainos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Generation Bio has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ainos has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Bio and Ainos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Bio N/A -37.01% -30.10% Ainos -597.82% -64.30% -18.76%

Summary

Generation Bio beats Ainos on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co., a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Bio Co. in November 2017. Generation Bio Co. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan. The company was formerly known as Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Ainos, Inc. in May 2021. Ainos, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in San Diego, California.

