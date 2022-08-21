Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) vs. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Head to Head Review

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) and Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Velocity Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million 1.67 -$38.91 million ($0.26) -56.08 Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A $10.20 million N/A N/A

Velocity Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Velocity Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Velocity Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus target price of $19.57, suggesting a potential upside of 34.23%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Velocity Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -2.63% 10.02% 7.38% Velocity Acquisition N/A -67.02% 3.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.4% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Velocity Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats Velocity Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

