KeyCorp Comments on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $13.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.85. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.45 per share.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.32.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $211.36 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

