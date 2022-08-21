Brokerages Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target at $97.44

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Hub Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.57. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $89.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Hub Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

In related news, CEO David P. Yeager purchased 141,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Hub Group news, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Phillip D. Yeager acquired 28,339 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,311.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,311.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

