Brokerages Set Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Price Target at $607.50

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $607.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTOKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 625 ($7.55) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

RTOKY opened at $31.97 on Thursday. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

