Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Receives GBX 307.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 307.20 ($3.71).

Several research firms have issued reports on J. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 306 ($3.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

