Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT Raised to $70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE PFGC opened at $51.05 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,951 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.