Brokerages Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) PT at $13.25

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

PTVE opened at $12.13 on Thursday. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

In other news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,527.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,527.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allen Hugli acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $49,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 20,100 shares of company stock worth $196,268. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,990,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 64,330 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at $645,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 59,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at $3,386,000. Institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

