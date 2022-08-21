Analysts Set Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Price Target at GBX 1,748.20

Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,748.20 ($21.12).
STB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
Shares of Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 1,005 ($12.14) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,134.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £187.68 million and a P/E ratio of 574.29. Secure Trust Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,420 ($17.16).
In other news, insider Rachel Lawrence purchased 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,142 ($13.80) per share, for a total transaction of £19,893.64 ($24,037.75). In related news, insider David McCreadie acquired 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($13.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,888 ($24,030.93). Also, insider Rachel Lawrence purchased 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,142 ($13.80) per share, for a total transaction of £19,893.64 ($24,037.75).
Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.
