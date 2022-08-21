Analysts Set Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Price Target at $362.00

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $362.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.
OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $14.40.
Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.
