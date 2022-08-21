Analysts Set Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Price Target at $362.00

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $362.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

Royal Mail Increases Dividend

Royal Mail Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2698 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 13.91%.

(Get Rating)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.