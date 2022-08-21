Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $51.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Xencor alerts:

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor Trading Down 0.9 %

XNCR stock opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. Xencor has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.12). Xencor had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.