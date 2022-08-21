SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Raised to $34.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.82.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.57. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Schwartz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,168,895 shares of company stock valued at $46,796,931 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 50.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 383.0% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

