Brokerages Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) PT at GBX 282.30

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 282.30 ($3.41).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.90) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 262 ($3.17) to GBX 266 ($3.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.35) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Insider Activity at Direct Line Insurance Group

In other news, insider Neil Manser sold 48,462 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.51), for a total transaction of £100,800.96 ($121,799.13).

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

LON DLG opened at GBX 220.40 ($2.66) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,102.00. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 184.55 ($2.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 318 ($3.84). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 225.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 254.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 7.60 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.50%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

