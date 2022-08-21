Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $126.19 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NYSE EW opened at $98.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.79. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $907,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,107,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,937 shares of company stock valued at $9,738,239 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after buying an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after purchasing an additional 648,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after purchasing an additional 218,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

