Brokerages Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) PT at $47.00

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN opened at $43.33 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

In related news, Director Carmen A. Tapio acquired 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $265,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,406,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 118,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 30,752 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 46,030 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,751,000 after purchasing an additional 87,749 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 45,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

