Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy Price Performance

CWEGF stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.