Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) PT Raised to C$10.00

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CWEGF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy Stock Performance

Crew Energy stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.