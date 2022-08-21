Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Target Price to $15.00

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRLBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cresco Labs from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.33.

Cresco Labs stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -3.14.

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 37.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Cresco Labs will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

