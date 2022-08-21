Piper Sandler Cuts Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target to $6.00

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRLBF. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.33.

OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $3.74 on Thursday. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 37.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cresco Labs will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

