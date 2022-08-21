BMO Capital Markets Trims Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Target Price to C$1.25

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised Superior Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cormark dropped their price target on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Thursday.

Superior Gold Price Performance

CVE:SGI opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$61.52 million and a P/E ratio of 6.25. Superior Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold ( CVE:SGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$38.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Superior Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

