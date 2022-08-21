Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) PT Lowered to C$0.90 at Cormark

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Superior Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Superior Gold Price Performance

Shares of SGI opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. Superior Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$61.52 million and a PE ratio of 6.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold ( CVE:SGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$38.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Superior Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

