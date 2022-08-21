ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading 4.2% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.11 and last traded at $36.10. 605,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 103,827,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.64.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 5.8 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.65.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
